‘9-1-1’ Winter Finale Sneak Peek: The 118 vs. a Collapsed Building (VIDEO)

9-1-1 makes a case for not arguing with a loved one on the phone while driving in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 6 winter finale, “Wrapped in Red.”

When the 118 arrives at one of many calls that are coming their way around Christmas Eve in this episode, a woman runs over. Her husband is trapped in a car underneath a collapsed building. “We can’t get to him,” she says. Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) takes control of the scene. “It looks like he hit this post and took some of the structure down with it,” he suggests.

“I don’t understand how this happened,” the woman continues. “We were on the phone arguing over the Christmas tree and all of a sudden this comes crashing down.” Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) checks if he’s said anything since the accident. “No, he just stopped talking,” the woman says.

Bobby immediately gives orders, telling Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman), and Hen “to start clearing this debris carefully” and the bystanders to “step back, give us some room to work.” As for Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody), “I need you evacuating this building,” his captain tells him. “I’m concerned it’s going to come crashing down any minute.” And there’s a very good reason why he thinks that’s possible. Watch the clip above for more — including what the building’s residents are about to find out about their home and a look at the man trapped.

Also in “Wrapped in Red,” Eddie struggles with an emotional Christopher (Gavin McHugh). After this episode, 9-1-1 goes on hiatus, while the spinoff, Lone Star, will be taking over its time slot, Mondays at 8/7c, beginning on January 3, with quite the chilly premiere.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox