‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Takes on an Ice Storm in Season 3 Teaser (VIDEO)

When you think of Texas and the next disaster for 9-1-1: Lone Star to kick off its new season, obviously you immediately go to… ice storm?!

Yes, when the Fox first responder drama returns in January, the members of the 126 (if they’re still all operating out of that firehouse) are going to be facing quite the storm, as the new teaser reveals. Is Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) on vacation, or is that how he’s handling his firehouse being shut down?

Plus, someone falls through ice, T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) crawls to save him… only to fall through himself?! Watch the video below to join us in worrying about the firefighter-turned-paramedic.

As you’ll recall, Season 2 ended with Billy Tyson (Billy Burke) accepting the position of Deputy Fire Chief (the one Owen turned down) and revealing his plans to shut down the 126. In fact, it was all thanks to Owen’s “very persuasive report” about the financial crisis coming the department’s way. Owen’s response? To punch Billy in the face.

At the time, showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider, “it’s going to be a long way home. They’re going to have to figure it out,” when it comes to keeping 126 running. That being said, he didn’t have any plans to “keep them separated for too long,” since he knows the audience wouldn’t want to see that.

Also likely coming up when 9-1-1: Lone Star returns is a crossover with 9-1-1. So by the time the two are once again airing back-to-back — 9-1-1‘s new season premiered in September and is currently airing — they “need to be on the same timeline because I do think that there is probably in a crossover in the future there,” Minear said.

