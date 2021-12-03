‘Peacemaker’: John Cena Develops Feelings in Official Trailer for HBO Max Series (VIDEO)

The highly anticipated debut of HBO Max‘s new DC series Peacemaker is just a little over a month away, and the latest trailer shows off a more introspective side of John Cena‘s titular character.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the upcoming series follows on from the events of The Suicide Squad and centers on Peacemaker as he joins a new team, all while trying to balance his desire for peace and the death that comes with it.

While the trailer (watch below) features plenty of fighting, explosions, and comical wise-cracks, it also highlights a more contemplative side of the Peacemaker. “I dunno, maybe I’m having feelings about things,” Cena’s character says after he begins to realize killing might not always be the answer.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In addition to Cena, the series stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos, and Robert Patrick as the Peacemaker’s father, Auggie Smith.

The series is set to premiere on Thursday, January 13, with all eight episodes written by Gunn. The Guardians of the Galaxy director also serves as an executive producer alongside Peter Safran and Matt Miller, with Cena as co-exec producer.

“At the end of The Suicide Squad, [Idris Elba’s] Bloodsport learns a lot. He’s a better person than he was at the beginning. A lot of the characters are much better than they were at the beginning, and Peacemaker has a lot to learn,” Gunn said at the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this year (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“It’s that ability to learn that for me makes him a little bit more likable,” Gunn continued. “His blindspots in some places are pretty terrible, and in some places are him being ignorant. I think that’s an important distinction to make as well. He is open at the same time, sometimes.”

Peacemaker, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 13, HBO Max