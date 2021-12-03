‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Reveals Season 14 Cast Including First Straight Male Contestant (VIDEO)

A new set of queens are ready to sashay onto our screens next month when RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to VH1 for its 14th season. But this time, one will be very different.

The season kicks off with a two-part premiere on Friday, January 7, at 8 PM ET/PT and sees 14 participants battling it out for the $100,000 grand prize. This season’s line-up (which you can learn more about below) includes the show’s first-ever heterosexual, cisgender male contestant.

In recent years, the Drag Race franchise has aimed to be more inclusive with its range of contestants. Last year saw the show’s first trans male competitor, Gottmik, who identifies as pansexual, and the most recent All Stars season crowned the first out trans woman to win the US series in Kylie Sonique Love.

Across the pond, the most recent season of Drag Race UK included the franchise’s first cisgender woman, Victoria Scone, who identifies as a lesbian, and a bisexual queen, Scaredy Kat, competed in the first season. However, this will be the first time a straight man has appeared on a show that is known for celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to the new season, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked is also set to return immediately following the premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the Season 14 cast below.

Alyssa Hunter: A celebrated pageant queen from Puerto Rico, Alyssa is on the prowl as she sets to turn heads on the runway.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals: Hailing from Atlanta, this southern belle is ready to bring the country charm to the competition.

Bosco: Armed with a razor-sharp wit, this fierce Seattle native will stop at nothing to bring the crown back home.

Daya Betty: Coming from the House of Methyd, Daya stands at six-foot-four and serves an 80s inspired rockstar look.

Deja Skye: A sweetheart with killer lip sync skills, this pastel princess prides herself on embracing all her curves and swerves.

Jasmine Kennedie: This high-energy dancing queen might have a bright and bubbly personality, but she is drop-dead serious about slaying the competition.

Jorgeous: Having started doing drag at 16, Jorgeous feels born for this competition and is ready to dance her way to the top.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

June Jambalaya: Bringing the Black Girl Magic to the runway, June is another queen known for her dance skills.

Kerri Colby: A member of the legendary House of Colby, Kerri is one of two trans women on the season and is here to slay the game in true Colby style.

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté: The second trans woman on the cast, Kornbread is set to bring her deliciously sassy personality to the competition.

Lady Camden: Originally from the U.K. but now living in Sacramento, this professional ballet dancer turned drag queen is ready to take the world by storm

Maddy Morphosis: The first straight man to compete on Drag Race, Maddy hails from Fayetteville, Arkansas, and is hoping her small-town camp and comedy queen act will win over the judges.

Orion Story: Set to bring smoldering Lana Del Rey energy, Orion is the first queen to represent Michigan and is eager to prove herself.

Willow Pill: The drag sister of Season 11 champion Yvie Oddly, Willow is a quirky queen with a wicked sense of humor and darkly eccentric drag style.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 14, Premieres, Friday, January 7, 8 PM ET, VH1