Jon Stewart Joins ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes’

ABC‘s live event Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes is adding another famous face to its cast as Jon Stewart signs on for a surprise role.

The special airing Tuesday, December 7, will see Stewart participate in The Facts of Life segment of the hour-and-a-half-long episode. Stewart, who is currently appearing in Apple TV+‘s The Problem with Jon Stewart, will be seen alongside Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Allison Tolman, Kathryn Hahn, and Ann Dowd who have also been cast in The Facts of Life segment.

Dowd is set to play Mrs. Garrett in both The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes. Meanwhile, Aniston is playing Blaire, Union has been cast as Tootie, Tolman is stepping into the role of Natalie, and Hahn is recreating the role of Jo. Only time will tell exactly how Stewart’s character will fit into the mix.

On the Diff’rent Strokes side of things, John Lithgow has been cast as Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart is assuming the role of Arnold, and Damon Wayans will portray Willis. The Live in Front of a Studio Audience live special recreates famous episodes from these classic series. Previous shows explored in the format have included All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Good Times.

This special live event is executive produced by Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, and Jim Burrows. Don’t miss the fun when Live in Front of a Studio Audience explores The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, Airs Tuesday, December 7, 8/7c, ABC