The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will feature a new award, one recognizing an artist’s contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera will receive the first-ever “Music Icon” award, with Becky G presenting it to her at the ceremony (airing December 7 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California). Aguilera, who has won five PCAs, will also perform a medley of her biggest songs, culminating in music from her highly-anticipated new Spanish-language album. It’s her first Spanish-language album in over 20 years (Mi Reflejo was released in 2000). This will be her second PCA performance, with the first coming in 2013 when she received the “People’s Voice” award.

“There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as ‘the voice of our generation.’ She not only has an extraordinary voice, but as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Christina is an idol and we cannot wait to celebrate her successes and present her with the inaugural ‘Music Icon’ award.”

Aguilera has sold more than 43 million records worldwide and had five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She’s the fourth female artist to ever top the chart for three consecutive decades. She has won five Grammy Awards and a Latin Grammy Award and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she became a global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

Kenan Thompson will host the People’s Choice Awards. In addition to Aguilera, other honorees on the night include Halle Berry with the People’s Icon award, Dwayne Johnson with The People’s Champion award, and Kim Kardashian West with the Fashion Icon award.

2021 People’s Choice Awards, Tuesday, December 7, 9/8c, NBC & E!