NBC Holiday Schedule 2021: The Full Lineup From Thanksgiving Through New Year’s Day

Get ready to celebrate the season with this year’s lineup of annual holiday programming on NBC, running from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day! The jam-packed festivities include the returns of annual favorites, such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and The Rose Parade, along with several new specials for the whole family.

NBC’s latest live musical Annie Live! will help kickoff the “most wonderful time of the year,” along with musical specials from Michael Bublé and Kelly Clarkson. Jimmy Fallon will bring his bestselling children’s book 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas to primetime, while Saturday Night Live will bring the laughs with a Thanksgiving highlight special.

Classic holiday films, including How The Grinch Stole Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life, will air throughout the season, along with new family-friendly favorites and a festive new Trolls special, Holiday in Harmony.

Below, check out the full list of programming coming to NBC this holiday season:

Wednesday, November 24

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (9-11 p.m.)

The special from the iconic late-night comedy series will feature memorable Thanksgiving sketches from the show’s 47 seasons.

Thursday, November 25

95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (9-12 p.m.; repeat at 2 p.m.)

The world-famous Turkey Day parade returns for its 95th year, featuring performances from today’s biggest stars, marching bands, and jaw-dropping balloons, topped off with an appearance by Santa Claus himself.

National Dog Show Presented by Purina (12-2 p.m.;repeat Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.)

Hosted by John O’Hurley, the adorable dog competition will feature appearances from a former Seinfeld star, this year’s Dancing With the Stars champions, and “the dean of dog show commentators,” David Frei.

Friday, November 26

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (8-8:30 p.m.; repeat Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

Gather the family together for the 1966 Christmas classic, starring Boris Karloff as the titular Grinch.

5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas (8:30-9 p.m.)

Jimmy Fallon’s bestselling children’s book is coming to primetime in a brand-new animated holiday special for the whole family.

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony (9-9:30 p.m.)

The original voice cast of Trolls World Tour returns for this new holiday special, as Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) plans a kingdom-wide Holiday Gift Swap that takes an unexpected turn.

Wednesday, December 1

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8-10 p.m.)

NBC will continue to ring in the holiday festivities with a special full of amazing musical performances, celebrity appearances, and the annual lighting of the 30 Rock Christmas Tree.

Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around (10-11 p.m.; repeat Dec. 15 at 10 p.m.)

The Grammy-winning coach of The Voice will premiere a musical holiday special “underneath the tree,” as she is joined by several special guests for exciting musical performances, sharing holiday traditions, and giving back to those in need.

Thursday, December 2

Annie Live! (8-11 p.m.; repeat Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.)

The latest NBC live musical event features a star-studded cast bringing the classic musical to life like never before, including Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Taraji P. Henson, and newcomer Celina Smith as the titular orphan.

Saturday, December 4

It’s a Wonderful Life (8-11 p.m.; repeat Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.)

The heartwarming Jimmy Stewart classic follows businessman George Bailey as an angel shows him how life would have turned out if he never existed, learning the importance of family and friendship along the way.

Monday, December 6

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (10-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 22 at 10 p.m.)

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of his memorable album “Christmas,” the Grammy-winning singer will premiere a new holiday special from Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H, singing all the holiday classics you know and love.

Wednesday, December 15

A Very Chrisley Christmas (9:30 p.m.-10 pm)

Between location switch-ups, decoration battles, and worries about Santa not finding their house, the Chrisley family looks for a miracle to save their holiday festivities.

Thursday, December 16

L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth (8-9 p.m.)

The global makeup company’s special returns for its second year to showcase 10 women and their inspiring work to create change around the world.

Friday, December 17

Sing (8-10 p.m.)

The star-studded Illumination animated film sees a group of animals compete for stardom in a singing competition, featuring the voice talents of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and Seth MacFarlane, among many others.

Wednesday, December 22

Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (8-10 p.m.)

The Benedict Cumberbatch-led animated movie puts a new spin on the holiday classic, as the titular grump seeks to ruin Christmas for the citizens of Whoville.

Friday, December 24

Christmas Eve Mass (11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Viewers can tune in to watch Pope Francis lead Christmas Eve mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Saturday, January 1

The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET/8:30-10 a.m. PT)

Ring in 2022 with the annual flower-filled parade live from Pasadena, California.