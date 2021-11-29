‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Amazon Teases Midge’s Season 4 Return to the Mic (PHOTO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s upcoming fourth season is “coming soon” according to Amazon Prime Video which unveiled a first-look poster featuring Rachel Brosnahan‘s Midge.

The streamer is gearing up for the latest chapter in the stand-up comedian’s story. “Our marvelous girl is back,” Amazon teased in a tweet alongside the new poster. “Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming soon.”

Our marvelous girl is back. Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/g75Wt7dpMY — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 29, 2021

The tease follows recently-revealed photos featuring Midge and her parents Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle). As fans will recall, Midge was on the verge of real stardom serving as Shy Baldwin’s (LeRoy McClain) opening act on his tour in Season 3, until she was promptly kicked off the tour by his manager (Sterling K. Brown) after she nearly outed the singer in front of his audience.

Left without much to go on besides her slowly expanding solo career, Midge seems like she’s not having too much trouble getting back to center stage if this poster is any indication. Only time will tell for certain, and hopefully, that time will come sooner than later.

Joining Brosnahan, Hinkle, Shalhoub, and returning stars like Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 makes way for two major additions with Gilmore Girls alums Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop stepping into new roles.

Stay tuned for more details and updates including a trailer and official premiere date as we get closer to Season 4’s arrival on Amazon.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Amazon Prime Video