‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Amazon Unveils Season 4 First Look at Midge (PHOTOS)

It’s a marvelous day because Amazon Prime Video is giving viewers a first look at Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Since fans last saw Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and her left-hand gal Susie (Alex Borstein) in 2019 it’s been a waiting game, but new images tease Midge’s return along with her parents Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle). The two photos offer differing looks into their lives.

As viewers will recall, Midge was kicked off of Shy Baldwin’s (LeRoy McClain) tour in the Season 3 finale, leaving her performance plans up in the air. In the first look photo of the stand-up comic, she still looks upset over something as she lays among the glitz and glamour of backstage life.

Meanwhile, Rose and Abe are embracing the novelty of dinner with entertainment as they sit down with their TV trays, smiles adorning both their faces. Could they be watching one of Midge’s sets or is it something else that’s hit their funny bone?

Hopefully, all of these questions and more will be answered once the series returns to TV. At the moment, no premiere date has been set, but fans have been given quite a few treats to satisfy in the meantime between these photos and previously announced casting that includes Gilmore Girls alums Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 4 as the show’s return nears and check out the fun photos above for a peek into what’s in store.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Amazon Prime Video