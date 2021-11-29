‘Below Deck’ Sneak Peek: Heather Isn’t Happy With Dinner Service (VIDEO)

“This isn’t what five-star service is, and I shouldn’t have to explain that,” Heather says in the November 29 episode of Below Deck.

As seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “He Kissed a Boy and He Liked It,” dinner for Ronnie’s birthday isn’t going as planned … at least in Heather’s eyes. The co-primary charter guest seems happy enough with his lobster, even going so far, as the other dinner attendees note, to be too busy with his lobster to look up to acknowledge birthday wishes.

However, as dinner is served, Heather notices that no one has brought out any serving utensils. “Don’t bring up stuff without tongs. I can’t serve it,” she says. “Then it just sits there.” But, Rayna argues, “it’s Heather’s job to know where her tongs are at. Period. As a deck hand, I’m helping you.”

Watch the rest of the clip above to see more from the dinner service, including a still unhappy Heather.

In “He Kissed a Boy and He Liked It,” Heather and the crew plan an ’80s themed surprise party for the primary’s birthday but things go south when everything doesn’t go as planned. Plus, Eddie is forced to put his first officer training on the back burner to babysit his crew.

Below Deck is set on the stunning waters of St. Kitts in the Caribbean on superyacht My Seanna. This season sees department “boat-mances” blossom, alliances form, and bonds broken, with the crew proving that the Caribbean seas are as choppy as they are clear.

