‘Below Deck’ Season 9 Trailer: Crazy Antics, Simmering Tensions & New Boat Captain (VIDEO)

Bravo’s reality series Below Deck returns for its ninth season this October but with a new captain at the wheel.

A trailer (watch below) for the upcoming season reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will not be part of the crew this year, leaving his first officer Eddie Lucas out in the deep end. “I have a condition,” Rosbach says over the phone. “The whole boat is your ballgame now,” he tells Lucas, who responds, “F*** my life.”

In Rosbach’s place is Captain Sean Meagher, who takes over management duties on the superyacht My Seanna, and it’s safe to say he has a more “hands-on” approach than his predecessor.

“We’re leaving the dock with a new captain, new crew, tensions are high,” Lucas says in the teaser clip.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Returning alongside Lucas is chef Rachel Hargrove, who has had her fair share of clashes with the first officer in seasons past. And judging by the trailer, the issues are still unresolved between the pair. During a heated confrontation, Hargrove tells Lucas, “Alarming things were said on your behalf, viciously attacking my integrity and character.”

Joining Lucas and Hargrove are new yachties, including chief stewardess Heather Chase, stews Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender, and deckhands Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O’Dell.

Below Deck premiered on Bravo in 2013 and has become the network’s most-watched franchise. The popularity of the show led to two spinoffs, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming Below Deck Down Under, which was picked up by Peacock in May 2021.

Earlier this year, the series landed its first-ever Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program.

Below Deck, Season 9, Premiere, October 25, 9 p.m. ET, Bravo

Below Deck, Seasons 1-8, Now Streaming, Peacock