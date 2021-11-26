Lacey Chabert & Stuart Townsend Travel to Ireland for ‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ (VIDEO)

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas rolls along this weekend with a jaunt to the Emerald Isle for Christmas at Castle Hart. The lively and lovely romp stars Hallmark staple Lacey Chabert (28 films and counting!) as Brooke Bennett, a New Yorker divorcée who travels to Ireland with her sister (Ali Hardiman) to explore their family lineage.

Before you can say “Nollaig Shona Duit,” Brooke is swept up in a Hallmark-caliber rom-com situation involving a prickly Earl named Aiden Hart (Stuart Townsend), a case of mistaken identity, and a huge holiday event at Aiden’s titular Castle Hart. Along the way, of course, the mismatched duo begins to see each other in a different light. “The relationship gets a little complicated,” previews Chabert.

Filmed on location, the pair was able to immerse themselves in the local charm of the country, which provides some incredible locations for the love story. “You get to see the beauty of Ireland and it’s really a character in the movie, ” says Chabert.

So would they be up for a return visit? “Sign me up,” she offers without hesitation. “I would be thrilled to.” For Townsend’s part, he’s more than ready to get royal again, as well. “I would love it,” he says. “To get to go back my castle and be the Earl again? Sure!”

Maybe a Wedding at Castle Hart? Get to it, Hallmark!

Christmas at Castle Hart, Movie Premiere, Saturday, November 27, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel