All of the Holiday TV Movies Airing Over Thanksgiving Weekend 2021

For those looking to add some holiday cheer to this year’s Thanksgiving festivities, you’re in luck! It’s already “the most wonderful time of the year” for holiday movie lovers, as several new festive films are debuting across network TV and streaming this Turkey Day weekend.

Airing holiday-themed films since October, Hallmark Channel and Lifetime have your post-dinner plans set with new movies debuting all weekend long. And GAC Family will celebrate with three new family-friendly films, along with The CW special The Waltons’ Homecoming.

On streaming, Netflix is getting into the Christmas spirit with A Castle for Christmas, starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, along with the star-studded new Santa Claus origin story, A Boy Called Christmas, featuring Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, and Michiel Huisman, among many others.

Below, check out all the brand-new holiday films premiering this Thanksgiving weekend! (*note: times are listed ET/PT).

Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving)

Christmas Deja Vu (BET+)

Christmas in the Wilds (FOX Nation)

Christmas in the Pines (FOX Nation)

8:00 p.m. The Nine Kittens of Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

Friday, November 26

A Castle for Christmas (Netflix)

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix)

6:00 p.m. Christmas CEO (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m. An Unexpected Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m. Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m. Angel Falls Christmas (GAC Family)

Saturday, November 27

6:00 p.m. Making Spirits Bright (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m. Christmas at Castle Hart (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m. Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m. Royally Wrapped for Christmas (GAC Family)

10:00 p.m. Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, November 28

6:00 p.m. Christmas in Tahoe (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m. The Christmas Contest (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m. Miracle in Motor City (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m. A Christmas Witness (ION)

8:00 p.m. The Waltons’ Homecoming (The CW)

8:00 p.m. Christmas Is You (GAC Family)