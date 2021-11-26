‘Russian Doll’ Star Charlie Barnett Gives an Update on a ‘Very Different’ Season 2

It’s been a while since we last heard Harry Nilsson’s “Gotta Get Up,” signifying the start of Nadia’s (Natasha Lyonne) never-ending day in Netflix‘s Russian Doll, but Charlie Barnett is offering an update as fans await Season 2.

Originally debuting back in early 2019, it’s been some time since viewers spent a day in her wacky world co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, but after Season 2 was announced in mid-2019, a lot of progress has been made.

“We just finished the second season right before I walked into doing Ordinary Joe,” Barnett tells TV Insider. The actor portrays Alan in the half-hour dramedy that has plenty of twists and turns but is a bit easier for Barnett to follow than his three alternative roles of the same character in NBC‘s newer drama.

“Though the layers of thought are beyond me sometimes [on Russian Doll], I’m fascinated, love that, and really appreciate it,” he says, adding, “It’s a different kind of complication,” from what he faces as Eric in Ordinary Joe.

“We had finished maybe a week or two weeks before I left to go and do Joe. So my mind was already kind of running from it,” the actor muses. “And Russian Doll is very different, this [Season],” he teases. Particularly, those differences show up within “the principals that have followed up last season,” Barnett shares.

While Barnett didn’t divulge any additional details beyond Season 2’s filming wrap and a “very different” vibe, it’s a promising update for viewers who are ready to dive staircase first back into Nadia’s world. Stay tuned for more updates and details as the progress on Season 2 continues at Netflix.

Russian Doll, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix