‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Houston Reunion, Part 2’ (RECAP)

Married at First Sight Season 13 is officially coming to a close with Part 2 of its reunion special as new revelations come to light and more drama unfolds.

Sitting down once again with host Kevin Frazier, the participants were taken off guard by some questions, while others were eager to be open with viewers about the changes that have happened since cameras stopped rolling post-Decision Day. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Zack’s Time Interrupted

Picking up where Part 1 left off, Michaela’s seen crashing Zack’s sit down with Kevin, but he’s not accepting that kind of behavior. Calling it high school s**t, Zack asks that she leave the stage so he gets one-on-one time to reflect as she had earlier in the reunion. Finally agreeing, she exits the spotlight for Zack to reveal he doesn’t trust her and answer the question of whether he played her or not post-Decision Day. Ultimately, he doesn’t think so, but that’s a fact that remains to be proven.

Johnny & Bao

The only couple to not be featured in the first half, former college acquaintances and one-time spouses Johnny and Bao sat down with Kevin to reflect on their marriage. While she denies the notion that they were a perfect match, Bao can’t disagree with the fact that there were some definite highlights in her marriage to Johnny. Still, the ups and downs surprised Johnny who reveals that Bao didn’t want to openly discuss their intimate relationship for the purpose of sheltering her family.

By Bao not wanting to talk about their sex life on the show, Johnny saw this as her trying to control the narrative, and that was a big drawback for him in their relationship. Despite their struggles, Johnny and Bao have no ill will towards each other and happily share that they’re exploring dating other people. When this topic arises, Kevin questions rumors about Johnny potentially dating Myrla which he denies, but it isn’t the last time it comes up in the episode.

Ladies Reunited

The women gather for a group chat with Kevin in which they look back on the bonds they’ve formed from participating in this great social experiment. They sing each others’ praises including Brett’s strength for dealing with Ryan, Bao’s orderly attitude that has earned her the nickname “President Bao,” and more. Rachel also reveals that she and Jose are back together and working on their relationship, surprising the rest of the women, but in a positive way. As for thoughts on other relationships, the women can’t hide the fact that they’re still in shock over Myrla and Gil’s breakup.

The Experts Weigh In

Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana join Kevin to look back on the matches that surprised them the most throughout the season beginning with thoughts on Johnny and Bao, and Myrla and Gil, two pairs they believed would be perfect for one another. And Pastor Cal can’t hide his belief that the process was too much for Michaela and that Zack wasn’t helpful in building their relationship.

They do acknowledge that Ryan and Brett were opposites, but that the pairing was done purposefully to push them outside of their boundaries, an experiment that ultimately didn’t work. As for Gil and Myrla’s surprising ending, Pastor Cal believes fear may have been involved in the breakup, and Dr. Pepper recalls the unprofessional way Myrla showed up buzzed for a meeting during taping. Despite Rachel and Jose’s continued marriage, the experts also admit that they’re worried Jose’s anger could be disastrous down the line in their relationship.

Expert Feedback

Out of the show’s two couples who stayed together during Decision Day, the experts took time to chat with Jose and Rachel as well as now-broken up Myrla and Gil. Dr. Pepper advises that Jose address his anger and that the couple avoids arguing for the sake of arguing and they could get on the right track. As for Gil and Myrla, Dr. Pepper admits she’s confused as to what happened and asks for an explanation. Myrla tries to share, noting that different financial approaches were her deciding factor in breaking things off with Gil. In response, Pastor Cal advises that Myrla not allow fears to rule her decisions and let her think things through more before quitting.

Group Chat

The reunion concludes with a group discussion featuring all of the cast members for Season 13 and things get a little intense as Kevin’s line of questioning becomes more pointed. Zack begins the truth-telling session by saying he liked meeting everyone but is indifferent towards Michaela. Ryan follows him up by noting that he enjoys clapping back at social media comments that pick on his behavior.

Gil’s also been receiving a lot of social media attention in the form of lovey-dovey weekly DMs from an adoring fan. And some viewers have made certain comments about Jose which seem to pertain to his sexuality, something that he just tries to shrug off. When Kevin asks about cast members who joined a volleyball team post-show, Johnny reveals that he, Myrla, Brett, and Zack have been playing together.

It also comes to light that some of the participants have crossed paths while traveling including Myrla and Johnny in Cancun. She reassures that they’re only BFFs, and not exactly love interests, but who is to really say? When the conversation turns to matches with other members of the cast, Gil can’t take it anymore and he exits the set with Michaela who also decides to leave. The evening concludes with the remaining cast members watching a highlight reel of their time on the show, and they’ve made quite a few wild memories viewers won’t soon forget.

Married at First Sight, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, January 5, 8/7c, Lifetime