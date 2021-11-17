‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Houston Reunion, Part 1’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 18, “Down & Dirty Decision Day.”]

It’s officially reunion time for the cast of Married at First Sight‘s 13th season as the five couples reconvene for a tense chat with moderator Kevin Frazier.

Part 1 of the two-episode event (Part 2 is airing next Wednesday, November 24) sees plenty of drama unfold as couples give an update on their relationship statuses and fill viewers in on everything that’s happened since the season wrapped.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the night but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Jose & Rachel

This duo said yes to staying married on Decision Day, but has their choice stuck? After looking back on their journey, host Kevin Frazier asks the couple about some of their bumps in the road, including the lock-out incident that happened after a fight earlier in the season. Jose admits it wasn’t right of him, but maintains there was no ulterior motive. When it comes time to unveil their status, Rachel reveals that she and Jose broke up for a month after Decision Day, but have since made up and are working their way back to becoming a strong married couple.

Brett & Ryan

When Brett and Ryan sit down, they discuss how honesty and connection were their biggest hurdles as a married couple. Still divorced following Decision Day, the duo doesn’t have any negative feelings towards one another, but an interesting revelation is made during their sit down with Kevin Frazier, as Ryan’s sister Alexa joins the mix. She reveals that Brett was supposedly seeing someone else during her marriage to Ryan, but Brett vehemently denies the accusation. Whether it’s true or not will remain a mystery for now.

Myrla & Gil

Myrla and Gil are the next couple to sit down and provide an update, that may surprise some viewers considering where things ended for them on Decision Day. Agreeing that they’re both doing and feeling good, Gil shares that the pair haven’t been together for a while, deciding to call it quits on their relationship, much to his disappointment. The pair apparently moved in together, but not long after, Myrla decided two weeks into the new living situation that she wasn’t happy and that her and Gil weren’t made for each other, effectively ending the union. Gil was blindsided and is still in love, but Myrla is adamant that they’re better off apart. Sadly, Gil reveals the breakup has been tough and Kevin Frazier does his best to remind the man that there’s someone out there for him.

The Men Reflect

Before more couple interviews proceed, all of the men who participated in the season sit down to reflect on their collective bond and experience. Among the highlights are Zack and Johnny embracing their emotional sides, Gil acknowledging he was the only guy to stick it out in tough times instead of leaving Myrla to cool off as the other men did with their wives, and Joe and Johnny reminisce on the early days of their bromance.

Michaela & Zack

Unlike the other pairs, Michaela and Zack couldn’t even sit together to look back on their relationship, but considering the drama they brought to the season, this isn’t a big surprise. Michael takes the stage first and claims she learned a lot about how to change her reactions in relationships moving forward, admitting she could get heated at times. Meanwhile, Michaela’s sister Shareefa joins her and says she believes both her sister and Zack are stubborn people who just don’t mesh well. Michaela adds that she believes Zack played her on Decision Day, because after claiming he’d continue a relationship if they got divorced, he didn’t hold to his word.

Zack refutes these claims when he’s on stage next and claims he’s unsure why Michaela wouldn’t sit down together to talk. He goes on to say that Michaela was too much drama for him and that he feels responsible for ending things. But the more he talks, the less Michaela can keep quiet and she decides to make an entrance on the stage. Her appearance sparks Zack’s desire to exit the situation, leaving viewers in the lurch.

What will happen next? Tune in next week to see how things unfold and catch up with Johnny and Bao as well as the entire cast together.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime