‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ Trailer: Liev Schreiber & Jon Voight Return (VIDEO)

Ray Donovan is coming back with a bang — or perhaps it’s more apt to say it’s swinging for the fences, given the last shot of the titular character (played by Liev Schreiber) in the trailer for the movie, premiering on Friday, January 14 on Showtime.

The drama, which followed Schreiber’s fixer Ray Donovan, was canceled after what ended up being the series finale had already aired, in February 2020. It surprised everyone — fans, Schreiber, the rest of the cast, and showrunner David Hollander, who, at the time, knew his plans for a potential Season 8. Hollander and Schreiber wrote the script for Ray Donovan: The Movie, a two-hour film that is going to pick up right where Season 7 left off and provide closure to fans who have been hoping for it since that cancellation announcement.

If the trailer is to be believed, the movie should tie up “loose ends” as it examines “family ties.” Mickey (Jon Voight) is in the wind, and Ray is determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. That, as you can see, won’t be easy. The movie will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.

Watch the trailer — which promises that “you can’t outrun your legacy” — below for a look at the film, what’s going on with Ray and Mickey, and more.

Also returning for the film from the original series are Kerris Dorsey (Ray’s daughter Bridget), Dash Mihok (his younger brother Bunch), Pooch Hall (his half-brother Daryll), Eddie Marsan (his older brother Terry), Katherine Moenning (Lena), and Kerry Condon (Molly Sullivan).

Ray Donovan: The Movie, Premiere, Friday, January 14, Showtime