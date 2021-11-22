‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Drama Wraps Up Filming Season 2

The hugely popular Netflix period drama Bridgerton has wrapped up production on its second season, which is expected to premiere in 2022.

Creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen shared the news on Twitter over the weekend, posting a photo of himself alongside two of the show’s leads, Simone Ashley (Sex Education) and Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch).

“That’s a wrap on Season Two!” he wrote. “So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022.”

That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022. 🎩🐝🎬 #Bridgerton #SeasonTwo #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/SP8IKXxOJh — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) November 20, 2021

Bailey, who portrays Anthony Bridgerton, also shared a photo of himself with Van Dusen and Ashley at the Season 2 wrap party. “Series 2 complete. Heart full,” he captioned the image on his Instagram Story.

Bridgerton became Netflix’s most-watched show of all time when it debuted in December 2020 (it has since been beaten by Squid Game) and was quickly renewed for a second season in January 2021. Three months later, the streamer gave an early order for Seasons 3 and 4.

Production on the second season hit numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming was put on indefinite shutdown in July when a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, just days after a 24-hour pause in production. The show resumed filming in early August.

The second season of Bridgerton follows the second novel in Julia Quinn’s book series and focuses on the family’s eldest son Anthony and his romance with a new character, Kate Sharma, played by Ashley.

A clip featuring a tense conversation between Anthony and Kate was revealed during Netflix’s TUDUM event in September. “Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship,” Kate tells her potential suitor in the fiery sneak peek.

Check out some of the fan reaction to the recent filming news below.

