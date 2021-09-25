‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Look Shows Shows Anthony and Kate’s Tense First Convo (VIDEO)

Just call us Lady Whistledown, because we have juicy details about Bridgerton’s second season. And we’re getting this gossip straight from the source: Netflix gave fans a sneak peek at Season 2 during its TUDUM event on Saturday, September 25.

As we previously reported, the romance series’ sophomore season will cast the spotlight on eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and new character Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). And the Season 2 premiere has a title that certainly befits Anthony: “Capital R Rake.”

And the first look showed Anthony and Kate’s contentious first meeting, and it’s abundantly clear that Kate suffers no fools, Anthony included. “Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship,” she tells him in an epic, Regency-era burn.

Without further ado, the new Bridgerton footage:

Bridgerton’s first season introduced viewers to creator Shonda Rhimes and creator Chris Van Dusen’s take on the Julia Quinn romance novel series.

And just like each successive novel in the series, each Bridgerton season will focus on a new sibling from the titular family.

“It might be a little bit more of a—not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much,” Season 1 lead Phoebe Dynevor told TheWrap this June. “But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out.”

Alongside Bailey as Anthony, Sex Education actress Simone Ashley will co-headline Season 2, playing Kate, a small-screen adaptation of the book character Kate Sheffield. “Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools—Anthony Bridgerton very much included,” Netflix tweeted in February.

For Netflix’s 2021 TUDUM event—billed as a “global fan event” and named after its intro sound effect—the streaming giant assembled more than 100 stars to introduce trailers, clips, and announcements for more than 100 series, films and specials. The event kicked off at noon/11a Central today, Saturday, September 25, and is streaming on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.