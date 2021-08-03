‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Resumes Production Following COVID-19 Shut Down

It’s good news for Bridgerton fans as the second season of the hit Netflix series is back up and running following the recent production shut down.

Bridgerton had initially stopped filming in early July after a crew member contracted COVID-19. The shoot had resumed just a week later when another person on set tested positive for the virus, causing the production to shut down for a second time, this time for an indefinite period.

However, showrunner Chris Van Dusen, who is splitting his time between the London-based set and the editing studio in Los Angeles, has now confirmed that the period drama is back in action. “We are back underway. We had to delay because of COVID, but we’re back in it,” he told Variety. “Right now, I’m in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great.”

Bridgerton isn’t the only U.K.-based shoot to be affected by the coronavirus in recent weeks. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon had to pause production in July after a production member on the series tested positive for COVID-19. Netflix’s movie adaptation of the broadway musical Matilda also had to shut down for the same reason.

The second season of Bridgerton follows the second novel in Julia Quinn’s series and will focus on the family’s eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his romance with a new character, Kate Sharma (set to be played by Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley).

“We pick up Anthony after we’ve seen what he’s been through with his mistress. He’s thinking, ‘Was that love?’ Some would call it that; others would not. We’re exploring those concepts of duty and honor once again,” explained Van Dusen.

