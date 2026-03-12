What To Know Shonda Rhimes is addressing which character from Bridgerton is most likely to get their own spinoff next.

Following the success of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, it seems that another fan-favorite is poised for the spotlight, but is it Violet Bridgerton or Agatha Danbury?

Bridgerton‘s fourth season may have just concluded, and as fans look forward to Seasons 5 and 6, Shonda Rhimes is keeping hope alive for even more in the universe as she seemingly confirmed who the next spinoff series would focus on.

While Netflix hasn’t ordered a spinoff season from the Shondaland franchise yet, there’s been buzz ever since the release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in 2023. As fans will recall, Queen Charlotte covered the love story between a young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest) as their marriage was arranged by the Crown and her brother. Could a new prequel be on the horizon? Rhimes addressed as much in an episode of Glass Half Full with Craig Melvin for Today.

When addressing the topic, Melvin questioned Rhimes on whether fans may be able to expect anything beyond Queen Charlotte in the universe of Bridgerton spinoffs. “I think definitely,” Rhimes began.

“I mean, I think that’s an area that we’re excited about and know that that could be really rich and really mined well,” she continued. “I’ve always said that I thought if we were gonna do something like that, Violet would be a great person to tell the story about. The Bridgerton mom, so yeah, that’s a possibility.”

What that potential Violet (Ruth Gemmell) spinoff might look like remains to be seen, but fans did see the younger version of her in Queen Charlotte, which means that casting is already in place for a potential prequel if the spinoff were to follow a similar format. It’s not exactly a secret that fans have been pining for a Violet and Edmund origin story, which would contrast well with the present-day plotline unfolding between her and Lady Danbury’s (Adjoa Andoh) brother, Lord Anderson (Daniel Francis).

While we can only imagine where a potential Violet spinoff could take viewers, Rhimes did admit to Craig Melvin, “We’re currently developing other projects that are very different worlds from Bridgerton, because while Bridgerton‘s amazing, we always continue to want to stretch and grow.”

When asked what those different worlds could be, Rhimes remained mum, but hinted at a desire to explore the sci-fi genre as well as an action project. See Rhimes’s full commentary here, and let us know your thoughts on the latest update surrounding Bridgerton spinoff potential in the comments section.

Bridgerton, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, Netflix