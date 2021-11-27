All the New Shows Premiering in December

It’s the most wonderful time of the year on TV … and for a lot more than all of those holiday movies. The end of 2021 marks the beginning of a number of new shows.

Both ABC and NBC will be airing early premieres of their upcoming midseason comedies (Abbott Elementary, American Auto, and Grand Crew). A new Star Wars series (The Book of Boba Fett) is coming to Disney+. Most of the ladies of Sex and the City are back in And Just Like That … on HBO Max. Taylor Sheridan expands the Yellowstone universe with Paramount+’s 1883. Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns on ABC, and NBC also goes live with its production of Annie Live!.

Check out all the new shows joining the primetime lineup and coming to a streaming service in December 2021. And head over here for our full calendar of upcoming releases!

Thursday, December 2

Baking It (Peacock)

Queen of the Universe (Paramount+)

Santa, Inc. (HBO Max)

8:00 p.m.: Annie Live! (NBC)

Monday, December 6

Joe Pickett (Spectrum)

9:00 p.m.: Landscapers (HBO)

Tuesday, December 7

8:00 p.m.: Live in Front a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Wednesday, December 8

Welcome to Earth (Disney+)

Thursday, December 9

And Just Like That… (HBO Max)

Anne Boleyn (AMC+)

Friday, December 10

Roaring Twenties (Netflix)

Monday, December 13

10:00 p.m.: American Auto (NBC)

Tuesday, December 14

8:00 p.m.: Grand Crew (NBC)

Wednesday, December 15

Foodtastic (Disney+)

Thursday, December 16

Firebite (AMC+)

MacGruber (Peacock)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Friday, December 17

With Love (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 19

1883 (Paramount+)

Thursday, December 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu)

Wednesday, December 29

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)