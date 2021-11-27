All the New Shows Premiering in December
It’s the most wonderful time of the year on TV … and for a lot more than all of those holiday movies. The end of 2021 marks the beginning of a number of new shows.
Both ABC and NBC will be airing early premieres of their upcoming midseason comedies (Abbott Elementary, American Auto, and Grand Crew). A new Star Wars series (The Book of Boba Fett) is coming to Disney+. Most of the ladies of Sex and the City are back in And Just Like That … on HBO Max. Taylor Sheridan expands the Yellowstone universe with Paramount+’s 1883. Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns on ABC, and NBC also goes live with its production of Annie Live!.
Check out all the new shows joining the primetime lineup and coming to a streaming service in December 2021. And head over here for our full calendar of upcoming releases!
Thursday, December 2
Baking It (Peacock)
Queen of the Universe (Paramount+)
Santa, Inc. (HBO Max)
8:00 p.m.: Annie Live! (NBC)
Monday, December 6
Joe Pickett (Spectrum)
9:00 p.m.: Landscapers (HBO)
Tuesday, December 7
8:00 p.m.: Live in Front a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)
9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Wednesday, December 8
Welcome to Earth (Disney+)
Thursday, December 9
And Just Like That… (HBO Max)
Anne Boleyn (AMC+)
Friday, December 10
Roaring Twenties (Netflix)
Monday, December 13
10:00 p.m.: American Auto (NBC)
Tuesday, December 14
8:00 p.m.: Grand Crew (NBC)
Wednesday, December 15
Foodtastic (Disney+)
Thursday, December 16
Firebite (AMC+)
MacGruber (Peacock)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
Friday, December 17
With Love (Prime Video)
Sunday, December 19
1883 (Paramount+)
Thursday, December 23
Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu)
Wednesday, December 29
The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)