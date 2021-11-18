Christoph Waltz to Star in Amazon’s Darkly Comedic Workplace Thriller ‘The Consultant’

If you like dark comedies, thrillers, and shows set in the workplace, then you’re likely going to love The Consultant.

Prime Video has announced that Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz will star in and executive produce the new drama series, inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel. The darkly comedic workplace thriller explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee, asking how far we will go to get ahead and to survive.

“It’s a huge honor to be working with the talents of Matt Shakman and Christoph Waltz on this project that I developed with the team at 1.21 and Toluca Pictures,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Tony Basgallop said in a statement. “And with MGM and Amazon Studios we’ve found partners who are not afraid to be bold and explosive.”

“With The Consultant, Tony Basgallop has created something fearless with equal parts savage humor and delicious thrills,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios, added. “We are excited to collaborate with him and the entire creative team in bringing this edge-of-your seat, can’t-miss series to our Prime Video customers across the globe.”

“The Consultant is a biting workplace satire that is as suspenseful as it is darkly funny,” said Michael Wright, president of scripted TV at MGM. “Tony has created something truly unexpected with this series, and we are thrilled to partner with Amazon and this brilliant creative team to bring the story to life for audiences around the world.”

Joining Basgallop and Waltz as executive producers are director Matt Shakman, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman. Kai Dolbashian will serve as co-producer. The Consultant is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios.