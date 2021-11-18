‘Fast Foodies’ Sets Season 2 Return at truTV With Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More (VIDEO)

Start working up an appetite, because Fast Foodies is gearing up for Season 2 at truTV as the show sets a January 27 return.

The cooking reality series starring chefs Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford, and Justin Sutherland sees them welcome a whole new set of guests, including Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, FBoy Island‘s Nikki Glaser, The Late Late Show‘s Reggie Watts, Chris Jericho, Natasha Leggero, Bobby Moynihan, Baron Davis, and more.

The unique series sees Kish, Ford, and Sutherland cook up fast food favorites chosen by a celebrity guest in two different ways for a chance to win the “Chompionship Trophy.” In the first look teaser, things get wild in the kitchen as the chefs endure silly scenarios as they whip up their versions of classic fast-food fare.

In order to win over their guests, the chefs must prepare a near-perfect recreation of the original fast food dish and then come up with a high-end gourmet iteration with plenty of laughs along the way. In Season 1, guest stars included Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Andy Richter, Amanda Seales, and Ron Funches among others.

So far, the series has tackled everything from Dominos pizza and McDonald’s Egg McMuffins to In-N-Out burgers. Get a taste of what they’re cooking up in the teaser, below, and don’t miss Fast Foodies‘ return when the show’s second season arrives early next year.

Fast Foodies, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 27, 2022, truTV