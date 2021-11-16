LeVar Burton to Host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show

We’re over the Reading Rainbow for LeVar Burton!

The former Jeopardy! guest host will officially be heading up the new Trivial Pursuit game show as permanent emcee. Burton is also an executive producer on the series — produced by game maker Hasbro and Entertainment One — via his eponymous production company, LeVar Burton Entertainment. The competition series is not yet attached to a network.

Burton stated, “Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”

Tara Long, the president of eOne’s Global Unscripted Television and Trivial Pursuit executive producer, stated, “LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from Roots to Reading Rainbow to Star Trek and beyond. His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way.”

eOne’s Geno McDermott and LeVar Burton Entertainment’s Sangita Patel will also serve as executive producers.

Hasbro additionally is in development on series based on games Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

Trivial Pursuit, Series Premiere, TBA