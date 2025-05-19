Craig Ferguson Is New Host of The CW’s ‘Scrabble,’ Plus LeVar Burton’s ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Renewed

Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit have both been renewed on The CW, but Scrabble has a new host. Season 2 of the game shows will air 30 episodes each in 2026.

Emmy Award-winning actor Craig Ferguson is the new host of Scrabble after Raven-Symoné hosted Season 1. However, she is not leaving the game show completely as she joins as executive producer alongside Gabriel Marano, David Garfinkle, Chynna Weiss, and David Hurwitz, who also serves as showrunner.

“I’m cock-a-hoop to be hosting Scrabble. I’ve wanted to do this show ever since I found out the letters of my name can be used to spell Cougar Fingers,” Ferguson said in a press release.

Ferguson is known for The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson, which ran on the CBS for 10 years. He also has numerous standup specials on Netflix, Epix, Comedy Central, and Amazon, and is a New York Times best-selling author.

Scrabble is a captivating, fast-paced take on the global board game phenomenon. In each episode, wordsmiths battle it out by playing a series of addictive, word-based games to win points and add words to a giant Scrabble board in the center of the set. The show had 15 episodes for Season 1.

The network also renewed Trivial Pursuit for another season. Award-winning actor and producer LeVar Burton will be back to host and executive produce. Burton is best known for being the host of Reading Rainbow.

“We are excited to continue growing family game night on The CW by bringing a supersized order of 30 new episodes of both Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble to the network next year,” Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming of The CW Network, said in a statement.

In Trivial Pursuit, the beloved board game is reimagined in a question-packed entertainment format. Play occurs on a giant version of the iconic Trivial Pursuit game board, as contestants battle through a range of play-along question categories to win wedges and beat each other to the center. The victor then takes on a dramatic finale against the clock to claim the big money jackpot. David Hurwitz serves as showrunner and executive producer. Marano, Garfinkle, John De Mol, Matt Walton, Matt Pritchard, and Burton serve as executive producers. Trivial Pursuit aired 16 episodes for Season 1.

Both of the shows are based on the classic board games with the same name. They are produced by Hasbro Entertainment alongside Lionsgate Alternative Television, with Mattel Television Studios co-producing Scrabble.

