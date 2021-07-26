‘Jeopardy!’: What Did You Think of LeVar Burton’s First Night as Guest Host? (POLL)

It’s finally happened! LeVar Burton made his guest-hosting debut on Jeopardy! after months of fan campaigns.

So, how did he do? The Star Trek star and former Reading Rainbow host took to the stage once helmed by Alex Trebek and welcomed three new contestants for an exciting game. As Season 37 nears its end, it’s difficult to keep from comparing Burton to the guest hosts who came before him.

But who wouldn’t love Burton’s calm demeanor as the seasoned actor presents clues to the competitors? Burton’s highly-anticipated appearance also made way for the first night of fundraising as competitor winnings went to the charity of his choice.

Appearing from July 26 through July 30, Burton’s guest-hosting gig serves to benefit Reading Is Fundamental, a non-profit organization promoting children’s literacy.

Burton follows in the footsteps of Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings, executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Tournament of Champions vet Buzzy Cohen, The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, George Stephanopoulos, and Robin Roberts.

So, how did he stack up against the others? We’re asking readers to let us know what they thought of his first night as guest host in the poll, below. Only two more guest hosts are set to follow Burton with David Faber and Joe Buck each stepping in for one week as the season comes to an end.

Can he edge out the competition for permanent consideration? Only time will tell. Sound off with your thoughts in the comments section.

Jeopardy!, Season 37, Weeknights, Check your local listings