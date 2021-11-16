Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 4 Return, Series Premiere for ‘Single Drunk Female’

Feelin’ Grown!

Freeform‘s hit comedy series grown-ish is returning for the second half of Season 4, as graduation looms for Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her pals, played by Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. While these Cal U seniors figure out their next steps, the countdown to graduation is on.

Grown-ish is back on Thursday, January 27, following the series premiere of the highly-anticipated dramedy Single Drunk Female on January 20, starring Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy. Simone Finch and Girls showrunner Jenni Konner are behind the Massachusetts-based series, debuting with a two-episode premiere.

Single Drunk Female centers on 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia) who moves back home with her mother (Sheedy) to avoid jail time after a public incident at her media company. Back in Boston, Samantha takes a job at a local grocery store and fights the urge to drink and confront her past.

Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard also star.

Finch wrote and created Single Drunk Female, and executive produces alongside Konner, Silicon Valley‘s Daisy Gardner, Phil Traill, Nora Silver, and Russian Doll director Leslye Headland, who directed the pilot.

Both Single Drunk Female and grown-ish will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Single Drunk Female, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 20, 10/9c, Freeform

Grown-ish, Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere, Thursday, January 27, 10/9c, Freeform