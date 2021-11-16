The ‘Party Down’ Revival Is Officially Happening at Starz — Who’s Returning?

Starz is officially bringing back Party Down after a report of a revival in the works in March.

A six-episode revival has been ordered by Starz. Returning from the original cast of the 2009 comedy are Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. (Lizzy Caplan isn’t returning.) Production is set to begin in 2022.

Set in Los Angeles, Party Down follows a catering team made up of Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their “big break.” Each episode sees the caterers at a new event, where they inevitably get involved with the guests and their lives.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ, said in a statement. “The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

The original series’ creators and executive producers Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge are back to serve as executive producers on the revival. Scott will also executive produce. Enbom is the showrunner of the revival. Executive Vice President of Original Programming Karen Bailey is the executive overseeing Party Down on behalf of STARZ. The limited series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

Party Down ran for two seasons on Starz. All episodes are currently available to stream and download via the Starz app.

