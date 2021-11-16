‘The Voice’ Top 13: Watch Moving Performances From Live Show (VIDEO)

Season 21 of The Voice is continuing its live episodes as the Top 13 performed for America’s vote on Monday, November 15.

Along with the help of their coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton, the remaining competitors took time to honor the special people in their lives with “Dedication Week” performances. Playing for a spot in the Top 11, each singer took to the stage for a special performance celebrating someone who had impacted their lives.

Team Blake’s Paris Winningham kicked the night off with a performance honoring his dad, meanwhile, teammate Wendy Moten dedicated her song to her high school teacher, and Lana Scott performed for her dad. As for Team Kelly, Jeremy Rosado sand for his father, Girl Named Tom dedicated their tune to one of their grandmothers’ who used to sing, Hailey Mia paid tribute to her own coach Kelly Clarkson, and Gymani honored her mother on stage.

When it came to Team Ariana’s singers, Ryleigh Plank sang for her sister, Jim and Sasha Allen paid tribute to one of their late relatives, and Holly Forbes dedicated her performance to her stepmom. Team Legend’s Shadale dedicated her performance to her dad, Jershika Maple sang for her fourth and fifth grade teachers who made a difference in her life, and Joshua Vacanti thanked his music and drama teachers with his moving number.

Depending on America’s vote, tune in to see who will move onto the next round with the Top 11 and check out some of the night’s best performances in our roundup, below.

Paris Winningham sings Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”

Jeremy Rosado performs Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me”

Ryleigh Plank sings Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon”

Girl Named Tom performs Kansas’ “Dust In The Wind”

Wendy Moten sings Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou”

Jim and Sasha Allen sings Elton John’s “Your Song”

Gymani sings Travis Greene’s “Made A Way”

Holly Forbes sings Garth Brooks’ “The Dance”