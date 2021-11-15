‘Joe Pickett’ Prepares for Battle in a First Look at the Spectrum Original (VIDEO)

Spectrum is gearing up for a new kind of mystery with its series Joe Pickett, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the action.

Based on C.J. Box’s book series of the same name, Joe Pickett follows the titular game warden, played by Michael Dorman, as he and his family navigate shifting socio-political dynamics within their rural town. On the verge of economic collapse, their area is suddenly swarmed by individuals hungry to profit off of the rich lands.

The mystery begins when a murder victim winds up on Joe’s front doorstep and he and his family find themselves in the crosshairs of a larger looming conspiracy. Without the help of local law enforcement, Joe is taking matters into his own hands as he questions what it means to be a good man and father in a world that lives on the edge of the wilderness.

Along with Dorman, the cast features David Alan Grier, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Paul Sparks, Mustafa Speaks, Skywalker Hughes, Kamyrn Pliva, Patrick Gallagher, Chad Rook, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Leah Gibson, and Aadila Dosani.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, which is responsible for fare like Yellowstone, Joe Pickett comes from creators, writers, directors, showrunners, and executive producers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle. Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher also serve as executive producers on the series which arrives on Spectrum on December 6.

Get a sneak peek at the action with the trailer, above, and don’t miss Joe Pickett when it debuts next month.

Joe Pickett, Series Premiere, Monday, December 6, Spectrum