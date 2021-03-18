Michael Dorman to Star in ‘Joe Pickett’ TV Series for Spectrum Originals

Michael Dorman is taking on a new role. The New Zealand actor — The Invisible Man,For All Mankind— will star in Joe Pickett, a 10-episode hourlong drama series based on C.J. Box’s novels.

Dorman’s character Pickett is a game warden and family man in rural Wyoming who is something of an everyman hero as he takes on authority, big business, corruption and criminals.

“C.J. Box’s brilliant and beloved Joe Pickett novels draw you in with the quiet beauty of the Wyoming setting, but it’s the characters that keep you riveted in their complexity, passion and unique points of view – for better or worse,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals, in a statement.

Box’s novels have sold millions of copies in the U.S. and around the world. This latest TV adaptation follows on the success of ABC’s Big Sky, based on his Cassie Dewell books.

John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (Waco) are writing and directing Joe Pickett, which is being produced by Paramount Television Studios and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon entertainment.