Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 15-21.

A streaming show still tops our list this week — Netflix‘s reimagining of the anime Cowboy Bebop (arriving November 19) — while last week’s #1 show (Mayor of Kingstown) moves out of the Top 10. In fact, seven of the Top 10 are streaming offerings, including the latest Psych movie, This Is Gus (premiering November 18 on Peacock), and a new chapter of Tiger King (November 17 on Netflix).

Meanwhile, two Thursday night ABC dramas are picking up the pieces after major exits, landing them spots in the Top 10: Station 19 lost Dean Miller with Okieriete Onaodowan‘s exit, and on Big Sky, Jesse James Keitel’s Jerrie just made a big decision about her future. Also on our list — but not in the Top 10 — are two CW five-episode events on November 16: The Flash (bringing back familiar Arrowverse faces) and Riverdale (taking us to Rivervale).

Plus, there are a couple movies you don’t want to miss: King Richard (November 19 on HBO Max), telling the story of Richard Williams inspiring his daughters (and future tennis champs) Venus and Serena, and A Kiss Before Christmas (November 21 on Hallmark Channel), reuniting two Desperate Housewives costars.

What other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click over here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.