Team Flash is getting help from a familiar face when the five-part event “Armageddon” kicks off on November 16. Brandon Routh is back in the Arrowverse as Ray Palmer/The Atom in The Flash Season 8 premiere. (Routh started on Arrow, moved over to Legends of Tomorrow, where he was a series regular until Season 5, and guest starred on The Flash in and out of crossovers.)

When we see Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash again, they’ll be pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world after a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances. They call on the help of some old friends, with Routh’s Ray the first.

The other heroes appearing during this five part event are Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers/Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen/Green Arrow, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Meanwhile, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough reprise their villainous roles as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk, respectively.

Scroll down for a look at the photos from The Flash Season 8 premiere to see Ray and Barry reunited, suited up together, and more.

The Flash, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 8/7c, The CW