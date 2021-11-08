‘The Flash’ Season 8 Premiere: Brandon Routh Returns as Ray Palmer for ‘Armageddon’ (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer in The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

Team Flash is getting help from a familiar face when the five-part event “Armageddon” kicks off on November 16. Brandon Routh is back in the Arrowverse as Ray Palmer/The Atom in The Flash Season 8 premiere. (Routh started on Arrow, moved over to Legends of Tomorrow, where he was a series regular until Season 5, and guest starred on The Flash in and out of crossovers.)

When we see Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash again, they’ll be pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world after a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances. They call on the help of some old friends, with Routh’s Ray the first.

The other heroes appearing during this five part event are Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers/Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen/Green Arrow, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Meanwhile, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough reprise their villainous roles as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk, respectively.

'The Flash': Kat McNamara Says 'Armageddon' Will Answer Some of Your Questions About MiaSee Also

'The Flash': Kat McNamara Says 'Armageddon' Will Answer Some of Your Questions About Mia

'The Mia we know and love is back,' McNamara promises as she reprises her 'Arrow' role when Barry recruits heroes to help fight an alien threat.

Scroll down for a look at the photos from The Flash Season 8 premiere to see Ray and Barry reunited, suited up together, and more.

The Flash, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 8/7c, The CW

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk in The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)

Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen in The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Barry

Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom in The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

Ray Palmer suits up!

Grant Gustin as The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

Ouch?

Grant Gustin as The Flash, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom in The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

The Flash and The Atom

Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen in The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton)

Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk in The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

Iris and Chester

Danielle Nicolet as Cecile, Grant Gustin as Barry, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin in The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), Barry, and Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker)

Brandon Routh, Brandon McKnight, Danielle Nicolet, Grant Gustin in The Flash
Katie Yu/The CW

Ray, Chester, Cecile, and Barry

The Flash - The CW

The Flash where to stream

Arrowverse

The Flash

Brandon Routh

Candice Patton

Grant Gustin