‘Station 19’-‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover Trailer: Who Will Die? (VIDEO)

The next Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover is going to be a rough one: Someone won’t make it after an explosion rocks Seattle.

As the trailer shows, those at the station and hospital feel the explosion, wondering if it was an earthquake or a bomb. The firefighters get to work clearing houses. “We’re being thrown into the deep end,” Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) says. “Pay attention so you don’t get hurt.” But, as the promo moves into the Grey’s portion, it becomes clear someone does get hurt.

At the hospital, they need all the help can get. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) can’t reach her firefighter husband, Ben (Jason George). Travis (Jay Hayden) says there was a second explosion. Bailey hurries out to meet the ambulance, but “No siren, no rush, there’s a dead person in there,” she realizes. Watch the trailer below for more.

It all begins on Station 19 in the episode “Things We Lost in the Fire.” First a bit of good news: Theo (Carlos Miranda) and Vic (Barrett Doss) hit a relationship milestone. Then the drama: She’s forced to reckon with her feelings about commitment. Plus, Andy takes refuge at Dean’s (Okieriete Onaodowan) and helps care for Pruitt, and Dean considers a new potential career opportunity. As for that explosion, ABC teases it “changes the lives of our firefighters forever.”

Moving over to Grey’s, “the incoming trauma [hits] close to home,” the network reveals of “Bottle Up and Explode.” Owen (Kevin McKidd) experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, and his sister Megan (Abigail Spencer) enlists help from Winston (Anthony Hill) and Hayes (Richard Flood) in confidence. Meanwhile in Minnesota, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) continue to work with David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) and Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) and are joined with a familiar face — Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) — who helps in their study.

Station 19, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC