First Look at Lindsay Lohan & Chord Overstreet in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com (PHOTO)

Netflix has released a first-look image of their upcoming holiday rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet.

“A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas,” states the movie’s logline.

In true holiday rom-com fashion, the pair are pictured strolling around the magical ski lodge setting dressed head-to-toe in Christmas colors to celebrate the season. Also joining the cast of the as-yet-unnamed movie are George Young, Jack Wagner, and Olivia Perez.

She’s back! Here is your first look at Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming holiday rom-com, co-starring Chord Overstreet. pic.twitter.com/eycI907iBm — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021

The streaming service is home to a plethora of festive romances, including the popular A Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch series, with the latter’s third installment, Romancing the Star, premiering on November 18. Earlier this month, the streamer debuted its latest holiday rom-com, Love Hard, starring Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet, and Jimmy O. Yang.

The film marks Lohan’s first venture into the holiday genre, though she is no stranger to romantic comedies, having starred in hits such as The Parent Trap and Just My Luck, in addition to her beloved roles in Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. Most recently, she was the focus of MTV’s 2019 docuseries Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which followed the actress on her journey to open the titular beach resort in Mykonos, Greece.

Janeen Damian will serve as director and writer with executive producers Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, and David Wulf. Additional producers include Brad Krevoy and Michael Damian. Damian, Phillips, and Jarboe will also serve as writers.

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming film!