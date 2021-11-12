‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ & ‘Marvel Zombies’ Among Newest Marvel Series

Disney+ Day has laid out one spectacular slate of Marvel content for fans to get excited about including two newly-announced animated additions, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel Zombies.

While the platform’s “Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special” teased plenty of new content ranging from first looks for Moon Knight and She/Hulk to Ms. Marvel. But info on Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel Zombies were sparse.

According to the loglines shared by Disney, Spider-Man: Freshman Year follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Considering Peter Parker’s role in the MCU so far, it sounds as though the series will fill in the gap of time from the point in which he made his superhero transformation to when he met Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War. It’s unclear if any of the live-action stars will voice their animated counterparts like many of What If…?‘s characters, but stay tuned.

And Marvel Zombies reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. Directed by What If…? director Bryan Andrews, the show’s mention in the Disney+ special showed off the zombie version of Wanda Maximoff, who featured in the What If…? episode, “What If… Zombies?”

It’s not clear if this series will be a direct spinoff of the episode or its own story, but keep a watch out as we share updates.