Sneak Peek at Nat Geo Series With Chris Hemsworth & Will Smith Coming to Disney+ (VIDEO)

As part of Disney+ Day, the streaming service is unveiling new first looks at upcoming series and announcing what’s to come from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, NatGeo, and more.

And if going to extremes and conquering your fears is your thing, then you won’t want to miss the upcoming series from National Geographic with some big stars doing some crazy things. Scroll down for sneak peeks at Welcome to Earth with Will Smith, Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, and America the Beautiful.

Welcome to Earth

“I’m throwing myself into the unknown,” Smith says as he takes a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. The six-part Disney+ original series, from National Geographic and Darren Aronofsky, begins streaming on December 8. Watch the new trailer below.

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

“You’re probably asking yourself why I’m dangling off a rope 1000 feet off the ground,” Hemsworth says. “I’m asking the same question. Well, Disney wanted to make a show about longevity. Turns out, this has something to do with it.”

As he then explains, “I’m getting older now and I don’t feel invincible. It makes me want to push myself to such an extreme and live as long as I can and continue to make the most of every moment.” Watch the trailer for the six-part Disney+ original series from National Geographic and Darren Aronofsky (coming in 2022) to see some of his adventures below.

How can we live longer and stronger? Push the boundaries of human potential in #LimitlessWithChrisHemsworth, an Original Series from @NatGeo, streaming in 2022 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/CkUq8qOeA1 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

America the Beautiful

This National Geographic series invites you to take a look at all the places (and animals!) that make America beautiful. Watch the trailer for the new series coming in 2022 below.