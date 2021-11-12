‘SNL’ Releases Promo For Upcoming Taylor Swift & Jonathan Majors Episode (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift is set to be the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live — that is if the cast members give her the time to perform.

In the first promo for the upcoming episode, host Jonathan Majors introduces the multi-time Grammy-winner before being interrupted by Aidy Bryan and Bowen Yang, who promise their own musical performances on Saturday night.

“I’ll also be singing one song from a yet-to-be-released album,” says Bryan, much to the surprise of Majors and Swift. “Did you speak with the producers?” a concerned Majors asks.

“I will also be doing a song from an album I haven’t even written yet,” Yang adds before Swift finally manages to get a word in at the end of the promo, stating, “I’ll also be doing music… if there’s time.”

A follow-up promo sees the foursome repeating Majors opening line, with each person reciting one word at a time. After successfully pulling it off, Majors and Swift end the clip with a celebratory chest bump.

Majors, who appears in Disney+’s Loki and plays Kang The Conqueror in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will be making his hosting debut on the long-running NBC sketch comedy series. He recently received a Primetime Emmy nomination for his role as Atticus “Tic” Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Swift, meanwhile, returns to perform for the fifth time on the show. She will be promoting the re-recorded version of her hit album Red, which is released today, Friday, November 12.

The “Blank Space” hitmaker decided to re-record her first six albums after record executive Scooter Braun purchased Swift’s former record label Big Machine. The deal saw Braun take ownership of the masters to those records, which he sold for $300 million in November 2020. Swift previously re-recorded her album Fearless in April.