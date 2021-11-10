‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Share Tearful Reunion With Daughter Carly (VIDEO)

The tears were flowing on the Tuesday, November 9 episode of Teen Mom OG as Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell reunited with their 12-year-old daughter Carly, who they placed for adoption in 2009.

Airing on World Adoption Day, the episode saw Baltierra and Lowell’s reactions after spending time with Carly and her adoptive parents — though the cameras weren’t allowed to film the visit itself. The family spent time together at an undisclosed park and later gathered for a group dinner.

“When Ty and I chose a semi-open adoption at 16, I never realized how joyful and painful it would be,” Lowell said in the episode. “After Carly turned 4, the cameras weren’t allowed at our visits out of respect to her adoptive parents, but now I focus on the girls having a relationship as sisters.”

Viewers saw Baltierra and Lowell make the heartwrenching decision to place Carly for adoption on a 2009 episode of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. In the years since, the couple has welcomed three daughters, Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and 2-month-old Rya.

Following the visit, Baltierra broke down in tears while speaking with his adoption counselor, Dawn. “[Carly] adores you guys so much,” Dawn explained. “You’re going to be the only thing she thinks about and talks about for the next weeks. She’s just going to be thinking about all these special times together. It’s so meaningful.”

In an interview with E! News, Lowell spoke of how she feels about her family’s story being documented by MTV for over a decade.

“When our episode first aired on MTV in 2009, it was the very first episode that really documented what adoption looks like. I really do think that it opened the eyes for lots of people to really see how real adoption works and the struggles that birth parents go through and adoptive parents go through,” she explained. “It’s not a Lifetime movie. It’s authentic.”

Teen Mom OG, Tuesdays, 8 PM, MTV