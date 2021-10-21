MTV Entertainment Announces ‘Twilight,’ ‘The Office’ & More Halloween Marathons

MTV Entertainment Group is getting in the spooky season spirit as MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, CMT, and Pop TV prepare to air special Halloween-themed slates.

From movie marathons to beloved comedies, MTV Entertainment Group has its bases covered for all kinds of fans. Below, we’re rounding up the schedules that include episodes of The Office, Friends, and South Park as well as cult-favorite films like The Twilight Saga, Ghost, Beetlejuice, and Practical Magic among others. Check out the full breakdown, below.

MTV’s Twilight Howl-O-Ween Movie Marathon

Dive into the vampire-human love story between Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) as MTV airs all five Twilight Saga films on Saturday, October 30. Things kick off at 9 am/8c with 2008’s Twilight which will be proceeded by the series’ following films, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Part 1, and Breaking Dawn Part 2.

Comedy Central’s Freak Week

Comedy Central is celebrating spooky season with a whole week of programming beginning Tuesday, October 26 at 6/7c with a lineup of The Office Halloween episodes. The next day on Wednesday, October 27 beginning at 9 am/8c, fans of South Park can enjoy a treasure trove of Halloween episodes all day until The Daily Show airs at 11/10c. On Thursday, October 28 beginning at 6/7c, Friends fans can catch up on the show’s Halloween episodes. The Freak Week concludes with Movies with Breaks Halloween Weekend airing Saturday, October 30 through Sunday, October 31.

Paramount Networks’ Killer Classics Month

Paramount Network is airing several films over the final two weekends in October kicking off with Killer Comedies Weekend airing on Saturday, October 23 through Sunday, October 24 with films ranging from Ocean’s Eleven to Adam Sandler hits like Grown Ups and Mr. Deeds. The following weekend on Saturday, October 30 through Sunday, October 31 catch Paramount Network’s Killer Classics Weekend with films like Raiders of the Lost Ark, Beetlejuice, The Addams Family, and Clue among others.

CMT’s Buckle Up Movie Marathon

On Saturday, October 30, CMT embraces a western theme for its Halloween movie slate with films such as 2016’s The Magnificent Seven (12/11c and 6/5c), Tombstone (3/2c and 9/8c), and The Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert Ford (12 am/11 pm c).

PopTV’s Halloween with Boo

Also on Saturday, October 30, catch PopTV’s Halloween movie presentation with Ghost at 9 am/8c and 2:30/1:30c as well as Practical Magic at 12/11c and 5:30/4:30c.