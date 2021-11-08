‘SATC’: Sarah Jessica Parker Slams ‘Misogynist Chatter’ Over Cast’s Appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker is not standing for the “misogynist chatter” in regards to the cast of the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

Ahead of the series premiere on HBO Max, Parker spoke with Vogue about the reaction to the revival. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she said, punctuating every word with a clap, according to the publication.

“‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!” she continued.

And Just Like That sees the return of Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Parker went on to say that she has seen the response on social media, especially surrounding the cast’s looks.

“Everyone has something to say: ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Nixon, who reprises her role as Miranda in the upcoming revival, agreed with Parker’s sentiments, noting that she is happy the show isn’t trying to add younger characters.

“I like that we’re not trying to youthify the show,” Nixon said. “We’re not including, like, a 21-year-old niece.”

Showrunner Michael Patrick King echoed the thoughts of Parker and Nixon, adding that he was shocked by some of the initial responses.

“When we announced And Just Like That, there were a lot of positive reactions, but one bitchy response online was people sharing pictures of the Golden Girls,” he stated. “And I was like, ‘Wow, so it’s either you’re 35, or you’re retired and living in Florida. There’s a missing chapter here.'”

And Just Like That…, Series Premiere, December, HBO Max