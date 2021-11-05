‘The Holiday Fix Up’ Trailer: Can Exes Rediscover Love While Renovating an Inn? (VIDEO)

It’s the most wonderful (Life)time of the year — and in Jana Kramer’s new holiday movie for the occasion, The Holiday Fix Up (premiering December 11), a renovation may bring high school sweethearts back together. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

“Are you going to be able to throw the Harborfest?” Sam (Kramer), the designer behind a popular home renovation show, asks on the phone. It’ll take a Christmas miracle, but Sam’s in to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn and returns to her hometown for the holidays. What she doesn’t know is that her ex, Coop (Ryan McPartlin), is the lead contractor on the job, so, as you can imagine, things will get complicated and awkward.

For the high school sweethearts, he’s the guy who broke her heart, and she’s the one who got away. “With us, you just gave up, and I still don’t know why,” Sam admits. But, it turns out, there’s a reason why he called things off between them. Watch the trailer above for more of the Christmas magic coming in The Holiday Fix Up as these exes start on the road to reconciliation.

Yes, sparks will fly as they work closely to get the renovation done in time for Harborfest, the inn’s annual Christmas Eve tradition. But will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together?

The movie also stars Maria Menounos as Coop’s sister Jenny. It’s produced by Off Camera Entertainment with Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston, Kramer and McPartlin as executive producers. The Holiday Fix Up was written by Jessica Koosed Etting and directed by Brian Herzlinger.

The Holiday Fix Up, Movie Premiere, Saturday, December 11, 8/7c, Lifetime