‘Tampa Baes’: Jordan Sends Her Grandparents a Special Letter in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Amazon‘s newest reality series, Tampa Baes, delves into the lives of Tampa Bay’s young lesbian “it-crowd,” and we have an exclusive first look.

Dropping on the streaming platform November 5, the show celebrates life in the Florida LGBTQ+ hub where it’s the place to see and be seen. Among this crowd are Jordan, an ICU nurse who moved to Florida for school and a love that didn’t last, as well as Shiva, a first-generation Iranian American who has lived in Tampa Bay her whole life.

In the sneak peek clip, above, Jordan makes the bold decision to open up and come out to her grandparents in the form of a letter. “I finally decided that I was going to write a letter about coming out to my grandparents,” Jordan tells viewers as the footage shows her driving to a mail box with Shiva.

“Okay, here goes nothing,” Jordan says, hyping herself up for the task that’s apparently been 11 years in the making. Although it’s not done without reluctance, Jordan overcomes her doubts and fears to drop the letter into the box.

“No more…. Jordan, put it in there!” Shiva encourages her pal in the exciting first look. This is just a taste of what viewers can expect from the series that highlights good parties, a group of loyal friends, and the the constant battle against stereotypes and labels.

