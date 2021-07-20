‘Tampa Baes’: Reality Show Following Lesbian Pals Coming To Amazon This Fall

Amazon Studios is expanding its unscripted content with Tampa Baes, a new docuseries revolving around a group of young lesbian friends living in the Florida coastal city.

Set to premiere on Prime Video this fall, the eight-episode series follows the young lesbian “it-crowd” as they navigate and celebrate life in Tampa Bay — Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be seen. From adventuring to partying, this group of loyal friends — and sometimes more than friends — is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.

All eyes are on these fun-loving women at this important moment in their personal and professional lives, and there is not a challenge or hot-button issue they won’t tackle, even if it means getting real with one another.

The group of friends at the focus of the series includes Ali Myers, Nelly Ramirez, Shiva Pishdad, Jordan Whitley, Marissa Gialousis, Summer Mitchell, Cuppie Bragg, Brianna Murphy, Haley Grable, Melanie Posner, Olivia Mullins and Mack McKenzie.

“Working on this show has been an incredible experience, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’m thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium streaming space,” said showrunner, Melissa Bidwell. “The cast is truly dynamic, refreshing and unlike any I’ve worked with – they certainly won’t disappoint! Viewers everywhere will be able to relate to them in one way or another, and I can’t wait for the world to fall in love with our Tampa Baes.”

Amazon Studios TV co-head Vernon Sanders added, “This series is fun and celebratory. In a world where there’s a dearth of content centering dynamic lesbian women, Amazon Studios is excited to bring this vibrant look at these women’s lives and give the world a real entry point to undoubtedly know and love them.”

3 Ball Productions will produce the series with Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub, Jeff Altrock, Paul O’Malley and Bidwell on board as executive producers with Amazon Studios.

Tampa Baes will premiere on Amazon this fall