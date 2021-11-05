Eve Taking A Break From ABC’s ‘Queens’ Following Pregnancy Announcement

Queens star Eve is taking leave from the ABC musical drama as she prepares for the birth of her first child in February 2022.

As first reported by Deadline, the rapper, who plays Brianna in the new series, is going on maternity leave and has the full support of ABC and the show’s producers. The filming schedule was adjusted so that she could film additional scenes before leaving — Eve lives in the UK with her family and has been commuting to Atlanta to film the show.

Eve’s character will appear in the majority of Queens original 13-episode order, according to Deadline, and her storyline is wrapped up in a way to allow for a potential return should the series get renewed for a second season.

Queens debuted last month and revolves around four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to return to the old fame and vigor they had when they were a world-famous hip-hop group. So far, the series has received praise from fans and critics, currently holding a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alongside Eve, the series also stars Brandy Norwood (The Game) as Naomi aka “Xplicit Lyrics,” Naturi Naughton (Power) as Jill aka “Da Thrill,” Nadine Velazquez (My Name Is Earl) as Valeria aka “Butter Pecan,” Taylor Selé (P-Valley) as Eric, and Pepi Sonuga (Famous in Love) as Lauren aka “Lil Muffin.”

Queens is written and directed by Zahir McGhee, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Sabrina Wind and Tim Story. The series is an ABC Signature production, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Eve, who is a Grammy-winning recording artist, served as a co-host on CBS’s The Talk from 2017 to 2020. Her other TV credits include Netflix comedy-drama Feel Good, VH1’s Single Ladies, and Fox’s musical drama Glee. She also led her own self-titled sitcom on UPN from 2003 to 2006.

Queens, Season 1, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC