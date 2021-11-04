Considering the success that Fox has had with The Masked Singer (the U.S. hit based on the South Korean series is in its sixth season), it’s no surprise that the studio is looking to expand on that.

FOX Alternative Entertainment (FOX Entertainment’s in-house unscripted studio) and Wonwoo Park, creator of the hit international format The Masked Singer, have entered into an exclusive first-look development deal. As part of it, FAE and Park’s Seoul-based production company, dI turn, will jointly develop series for global territories and the American market.

Already in development is an international format for the hit Korean talent-competition series, Lotto Singer. On Lotto Singer, viewers can win cash prizes by correctly betting on contestants’ performances.

“Thanks to the creative genius and vision of Wonwoo Park, the success of The Masked Singer and the impact it has had on FOX and numerous other networks throughout the world cannot be understated,” Allison Wallach, Executive Vice President, Head of FOX Alternative Entertainment, said in a statement. “Wonwoo’s ability to identify and develop concepts that are unique in premise and universal in appeal makes him one of the most innovative producers in the business, and we are excited to see where this partnership will take us.”

“Korea had long been an unnoticed market, but over the last few years formats such as “The King of Masked Singer” have been sold all over the world,” Park added. “Many K-POP singers are massively popular around the world, and Korean production companies clearly have the ability to produce high-efficiency programming. I expect this collaboration with FOX to create more hits; and our team here at dI turn is ready.”

Since The Masked Singer premiered in 2019 in the U.S., versions in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Norway, and Italy have also been created. In 2021, Alter Ego joined The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice as part of Fox’s slate of competition series.