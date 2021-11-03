Tom Hanks Pays Tribute to ‘Bosom Buddies’ Costar Peter Scolari (VIDEO)

While promoting Finch, his new movie premiering on Friday, November 5 on Apple TV+, Tom Hanks paid tribute to his friend and Bosom Buddies costar, the late Peter Scolari, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language,” Hanks said, recalling, “Peter walked onto the set saying, ‘We have a guy that’s going to be the other Bosom Buddy. And he’s already done two fabulous shows that have been canceled. And this, we think, could be the third.”

“Peter had — God bless him, I miss him every day — had the body of a gymnast. I mean like a professional Cirque du Soleil gymnast. He could do the iron triangle and stuff like that. He was a juggler,” he continued. “I don’t know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them, but he and I met, we picked up the scripts, we started screwing around, and I actually thought, ‘Oh, this is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove.'”

Watch the video below for more from Hanks as he discusses working with Scolari on Bosom Buddies, plus a clip of the two from the series. (The tribute runs from about 10:50 until the end of the interview.)

Bosom Buddies followed Kip (Hanks) and Henry (Scolari), who worked in creative advertising and disguised themselves as women to live in the one apartment they could afford. It aired two seasons from 1980 to 1982 on ABC.

Scolari passed away in October after a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 66.