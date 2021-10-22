Peter Scolari, ‘Bosom Buddies’ & ‘Newhart’ Star, Dies at 66

Bosom Buddies star Peter Scolari has died. The actor, who broke out alongside Tom Hanks in the 1980-82 series, was also known for his roles in Newhart and, most recently, CBS’ Evil. He was 66 years old.

The news of Scolari’s passing, which comes after a two-year battle with cancer, was announced by Wright Entertainment’s Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

During his decades-long career, Scolari made viewers laugh through his roles as Michael Harris in Newhart, Henry Desmond in Bosom Buddies, and his Emmy-winning turn as Lena Dunham‘s father in Girls.

The actor’s extensive roster of television credits includes Fosse/Verdon, Murphy Brown, The Good Fight, The West Wing, ER, Gotham, Ally McBeal, Madoff, and Law & Order: SVU, among others.

Scolari also graced the big screen in pal Hanks’ That Thing You Do! and The Polar Express, and he dabbled in stage work with parts in Broadway productions like Hairspray, Wicked, and Sly Fox.

Along with playing Bishop Thomas Marx on Evil, Scolari’s most recent projects have included parts in Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story, and Blue Bloods. He leaves behind his wife and four children.