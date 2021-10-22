Peter Scolari Remembered: Bob Newhart, Lena Dunham & More Pay Tribute

Best known for his starring role alongside Tom Hanks in the 1980s series Bosom Buddies, television and film actor Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Having most recently appeared on CBS’ Evil, Scolari had roles in several well-known series, including Newhart and Gotham, and he won an Emmy for his role as Lena Dunham’s father in Girls. After news broke of his passing on Friday, October 22, several of the longtime TV star’s former castmates and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Newhart co-star Bob Newhart expressed his shock over the passing of his friend in a statement, saying, “I knew that Peter was sick, but his death still comes as a great shock. We were friends and colleagues for over 40 years. Julia and Peter, as a vacuous couple (Michael and Stephanie), were an essential part of the success of “Newhart.” In life, he was a fantastic person, and it was a joy to work together. He will be sorely missed and his passing at 66 is much too early.”

Evil co-showrunner Robert King posted a series of emotional tweets, calling Scolari “one of the funniest —sneakily funny—actors” he’s worked with, before praising the actor’s turn as Bishop Thomas Marx. He called him “a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set.”

Peter Scolari, who died today, was one of the funniest—sneakily funny—actors we’ve worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump. I will try to collect my thoughts more. He was just wonderful. pic.twitter.com/25z6xgmD3f — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

To watch Peter Scolari’s dailies was a thrill because he always found new ways to go. He molded the highs and lows of a scene, but always looking for the comic spin, and he’d massage a phrase with each take until he could hear the laughter in his head. This is a real loss. pic.twitter.com/7AaERU2Rup — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

It always felt like Peter Scolari found new ways to wear the priest wardrobe for comic effect. He knew his role was essentially funny, even though he often played straight man to something absurd said by another character. But he knew the laugh was in the reaction not the action. pic.twitter.com/8nraMMotyp — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set. This feels like a very depressing day. Writing about him makes it a bit easier, but not really. pic.twitter.com/aKsW9uG5no — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

Scolari’s Hairspray co-star Harvey Fierstein also bid farewell to his former stage partner, writing, “There wasn’t a sweeter man on the planet.”

Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn’t a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter.https://t.co/1TPjakwLT3 — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 22, 2021

In a touching Instagram tribute, Lena Dunham called her Girls co-star “the shyest extrovert, the most dramatic comedian, the most humble icon.” Recalling many special memories the two shared over the years, she said goodbye to her onscreen “papa,” stating, “Thank you, Scolari, for every chat between set ups, every hug onscreen and off and every ‘Oh, Jeez.’ We will miss you so much.”

More colleagues of Scolari’s also weighed in on social media, from Julia Duffy and Jackie Hoffman to Jane Lynch and Matt Walton. Read on below for some sweet remembrances of the veteran actor.

#RIP dear Peter Scolari. I was lucky enough to work with you and learn from you onstage and screen. A sweet funny cool dude. I hope you get gigs wherever you are — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) October 22, 2021

Other stars, including Jane Lynch, Matt Walton, David Kaufman, David Pressman, and more shared their thoughts on the actor’s tragic passing on Twitter, grieving over the loss of an amazing talent.

What a mensch. What a loss. Love to family. https://t.co/tqDLz4Lke2 — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) October 22, 2021

Amen. #PeterScolari was a prince among men. Insanely talented and more generous than you can imagine. Dear lord. My heart breaks for his family. https://t.co/vUhs1pbEur — Matt Walton (@themattwalton) October 22, 2021

I am heartbroken to hear about Peter Scolari this morning. He was honestly one of the funniest, most generous actors I ever got to work with. (And he taught me how to juggle!) He was a comic genius & I will forever be grateful that I was lucky enough to learn from him. 💔 pic.twitter.com/u30CVt4eRL — David Kaufman (@DavidKaufman23) October 22, 2021

My time on Newhart wasn’t long but in the few episodes I did, most of my stuff was with Peter Scolari. I’ll never forget how kind and supportive he was and so incredibly talented. I was honored to get to work with him. RIP, Peter. ❤️ — David Pressman (@DavidPressman) October 22, 2021

He was so funny, so likable. From BOSOM BUDDIES to NEWHART to the HONEY I SHRUNK THE KIDS tv show to GIRLS, always loved watching him. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/37pdZA7eVw — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) October 22, 2021